Florida man asks police to remove mugshot from Facebook after theft, only for them to replace it with booking photo

A Florida man accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart was arrested on Thursday in Sarasota County after asking police to remove his mugshot from the department's Facebook page, police said.

Cody Pierce wasn't happy about his mugshot being posted on the DeSoto County Facebook page after police named him a suspect in the theft, so he took to the social media platform in hopes of getting the picture removed.

"Umm first off I have money and it's all legit and it's all accounted for I do not need to steal and I have a lawyer just for situations like this," Pierce said in a message to local police. "Especially every thing me and my father have done for this area...now I would appreciate you removing my picture nor was in any part or connection."

He added his lawyer was "hungry for a case of slander and defamation of character."

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office responded on Facebook by telling Pierce they would happily remove his current mugshot and replace it with his booking photo if he decided to swing by their office.

"Cody, thanks for your response, our agency is glad you understand that we're looking for you! If you would like to come-on by the Sheriff's Office we will be glad to remove your current photo and replace it with your BOOKING PHOTO!", police said.

The sheriff's office posted an update on Wednesday announcing that Pierce was arrested after taking them up on their offer.

"Cody 'It wasn't me' Pierce was in Sarasota County on their outstanding warrant, police said.

"As promised, we are now replacing Cody's previous photo with his BOOKING PHOTO!"

Police say he was arrested by Sarasota County deputies on a warrant for trespassing and grand theft for allegedly stealing the items with Michael Meacham on Oct. 27.