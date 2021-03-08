Florida man arrested for murder after new wife found buried in backyard

A Florida man was busted after his newlywed wife’s remains were found buried in their backyard, authorities said.

Roberto Colon, 66, of Boynton Beach was arrested Saturday on a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of 45-year-old Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

The couple tied the knot in January just weeks after meeting each other, news station CBS12 reported.

Colon allegedly told authorities that he wed Gomez-Mullet to give her US citizenship in exchange of taking care of his mother, the outlet reported.

Gomez-Mullet was reported missing on Feb. 20 after a friend overheard a concerning encounter between her and Colon over the phone, police said.

The pal told authorities that Gomez-Mullet was yelling, "No, no, no, Roberto!" before the call ended.

She tried calling Gomez-Mullet back, but the phone went straight to voicemail, the outlet reported.

On Feb. 24, a bloody purse containing items belonging to Gomez-Mullet was found about a mile from Colon’s home, authorities said.

When questioned by authorities about her disappearance, Colon suggested that she disappeared while he was at a doctor’s appointment on Feb. 18.

He also said they had got into an argument in which she accused her of stealing his mother’s money, the outlet reported.

Detectives later searched his home and uncovered blood stains on the front door, in the garage and inside of the workshop, the outlet reported.

He claimed that the blood may have belonged to one of his dogs that died years ago, but lab tests confirmed that the samples belonged to a human, the paper reported.

When confronted with the new evidence, Colon allegedly told detectives that Gomez-Mullet was "swimming with the fishes," news station WPTV reported.

"Find the body," Colon yelled to detectives.

Then as officers left his property, Colon said to them, "Well, at least you didn’t find a body at my house," WPTV reported.

But during a search of the backyard Friday, authorities found human remains that were identified as Gomez-Mullet.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with Mary’s family and loved ones," Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said in a statement. "We remain dedicated to this ongoing investigation and bringing justice to her family."

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.