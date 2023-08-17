Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida man arrested after allegedly dumping pipe bomb in car wash trash can: sheriff

The Florida man's wife informed law enforcement about the alleged pipe bomb

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Florida man rescued after his plane crashes into Gulf of Mexico: 'I'll eventually make it or drown' Video

Florida man rescued after his plane crashes into Gulf of Mexico: 'I'll eventually make it or drown'

A Florida man was rescued on Sunday after his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man arrested Wednesday left a homemade pipe bomb in a car wash trash can, according to law enforcement officials.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 58-year-old Anthony Ray West confessed to leaving a pipe bomb in the trash can at an Edgewater car wash. West allegedly described it to police as a "piece of galvanized pipe filled with black powder and secured with two endcaps and a fuse."

A bomb squad was sent to the car wash and an X-ray confirmed the pipe bomb was inside a trash can near the vacuums.

Deputies say that West's wife told law enforcement that he had bomb-making materials. The couple is going through a divorce and West allegedly left his wife's home with duffel bags containing the bomb-making materials. 

NEW JERSEY POLICE LOOKING FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY THREW BALL THAT HIT CHILD DURING ARGUMENT AT ARCADE

Florida man

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 58-year-old Anthony Ray West confessed to leaving a pipe bomb in the trash can at an Edgewater, Florida, car wash. West allegedly described it to police as a "piece of galvanized pipe filled with black powder and secured with two endcaps and a fuse." (Volusia County Sheriff's Office )

According to the sheriff's office, West is an electrical engineer. 

Before West left, however, his wife took pictures of the contents inside the bags, which officials say included a pipe bomb.

"When deputies made contact with West in his room in Edgewater, they searched the duffel bags and noticed the pipe bomb was missing," the Facebook post states.

UNLIKELY ANIMAL FALLS FROM SKY AND KNOCKS POWER OUT FOR THOUSANDS IN NEW JERSEY TOWN

Florida books

Deputies say that Anthony Ray West's wife told law enforcement he had bomb-making materials. The couple is going through a divorce and the 58-year-old man allegedly left his wife's home with duffel bags containing the materials.  (Volusia County Sheriff's Office )

Florida bomb police

A bomb squad was sent to the car wash and an X-ray confirmed the pipe bomb was inside a trash can. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office )

Deputies say that West indicated he made the pipe bomb a while back, and was "adamant he never intended to use it or any explosive device to harm anyone."

West allegedly forgot the pipe bomb was in the duffel bag until he received a text from his wife who told him that a bomb squad was on its way to investigate. Officials say that's when West panicked and took the pipe bomb to a car wash.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida crime

Deputies say that West's wife told law enforcement that he had bomb making materials. The couple is going through a divorce and the 58-year-old man allegedly left his wife's home with duffel bags containing the bomb making materials.  (Volusia County Sheriff's Office )

West is charged with manufacturing an explosive device and possession of bomb-making materials and has a bond of $20,000.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.