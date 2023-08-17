Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

New Jersey police looking for woman who allegedly threw Skee-Ball that hit child during argument

Police say the ball hit the child on the back of the head

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
New Jersey police looking for woman who allegedly threw a Skee-Ball that hit a child during an argument Video

New Jersey police looking for woman who allegedly threw a Skee-Ball that hit a child during an argument

Police in New Jersey are looking for a woman who allegedly threw a Skee-Ball during an argument that ended up hitting a child. (Credit: Cape May Police Department)

Police in New Jersey are looking for a woman who allegedly threw a Skee-Ball that wound up hitting a child during an argument.

The Cape May Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday that a woman wearing a white dress at a Cape May, New Jersey arcade was involved in a disagreement with another individual at the business, which ended up with a Skee-Ball being thrown and striking a child.

Officials say the hard ball — roughly the size of a baseball — hit the child on the back of the head.

The ball was originally thrown at the other party in the argument, but struck the child.

UNLIKELY ANIMAL FALLS FROM SKY AND KNOCKS POWER OUT FOR THOUSANDS IN NEW JERSEY TOWN

NJ arcade

The Cape May Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday that a woman wearing a white dress at a Cape May, N.J., arcade was involved in a disagreement with another individual at the business, which allegedly ended up with a Skee-Ball striking a child.  (Cape May Police Department)

Police also released a picture of the woman with other people that appear to know her.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NJ woman

Police also released a picture of the woman with other people who appear to know her. (Cape May Police Department)

People with information about the incident are asked to call the Cape May Police Department at 609-884-9507.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.