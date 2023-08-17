New Jersey police looking for woman who allegedly threw Skee-Ball that hit child during argument

Police in New Jersey are looking for a woman who allegedly threw a Skee-Ball that wound up hitting a child during an argument.

The Cape May Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday that a woman wearing a white dress at a Cape May, New Jersey arcade was involved in a disagreement with another individual at the business, which ended up with a Skee-Ball being thrown and striking a child.

Officials say the hard ball — roughly the size of a baseball — hit the child on the back of the head.

The ball was originally thrown at the other party in the argument, but struck the child.

Police also released a picture of the woman with other people that appear to know her.

People with information about the incident are asked to call the Cape May Police Department at 609-884-9507.