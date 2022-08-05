Florida man allegedly took pictures of children at mall, lifted young girl's skirt: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man is being accused by deputies of taking pictures of children at a mall as well as lifting a young girl's skirt to take pictures.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that Pedro Yovannie Valdez, 27, took pictures of children when he went to shopping centers in Jensen Beach, Florida.

In one instance, according to the sheriff's office, the man allegedly lifted a young girl's skirt and "snapped photos of her undergarments" and then ran off.

The sheriff's office said that the man is originally from Utah and is believed to have engaged in similar conduct before moving to Florida.

MIAMI ATTORNEY WHO SPECIALIZES IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASES ACCUSED OF RAPE

Valdez allegedly had "multiple images of such material on his phone" after being arrested while riding a skateboard in Jensen Beach, the sheriff's office said.

Valdez was charged with video voyeurism and is being held in jail on a $750,000 bond.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office is asking people with information about the suspect to call 772-220-7060.