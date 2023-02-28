Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Florida man who allegedly beat shark with hammer faces charges

The shark is believed to be a lemon shark, which is among 28 protected sharks in Florida

Louis Casiano
Florida officials investigating video of man who allegedly bludgeoned shark with hammer Video

The man could be seen on video tossing the shark, which is believed to be a protected species, around the beach and holding a hammer. (Credit: Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam)

A Florida man who allegedly beat a shark with a hammer last year before releasing it back into the ocean will face charges, authorities said Tuesday. 

Brian Waddill is charged with violation of restrictions on possession of prohibited species, failure to return prohibited species unharmed, violation of the prohibition against harvest and the landing or sale of sharks, all misdemeanors, the state's attorney's office said. 

FISHERMEN FIND REMAINS OF MISSING MAN INSIDE SHARK IN ARGENTINA

A court summons was issued after prosecutors reviewed an investigation conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The Dec. 20 incident occurred at Bicentennial Beach Park in Indian Harbor Beach and was captured on video. 

"Two (2) males were observed catching a shark while shore fishing, bringing the shark to shore, hitting the shark over the head with a hammer, and then dragging the shark back into the water and releasing it," the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post at the time. 

The shark is believed to have been a lemon shark, which is among 28 protected sharks in the state of Florida, Fox Orlando reported. An investigator noted that the man said he was fishing and caught the shark. He allegedly admitted to hitting the shark and releasing back it into the water. 

FILE- A shark swims towards a group of divers during a shark dive off of Jupiter, Florida on February 11, 2022. - Florida Shark Diving takes shark fans and ocean lovers out to see sharks up close, with or without a cage, on a regular basis, helping fund the growing shark tourism industry and getting people more familiar with feared marine life. 

FILE- A shark swims towards a group of divers during a shark dive off of Jupiter, Florida on February 11, 2022. - Florida Shark Diving takes shark fans and ocean lovers out to see sharks up close, with or without a cage, on a regular basis, helping fund the growing shark tourism industry and getting people more familiar with feared marine life.  (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images))

The investigator was unable to locate the shark

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.