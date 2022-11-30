Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida man accused of performing lewd acts, touching woman's leg on Boston-bound flight pleads guilty

FL man exposed, inappropriately touched himself in front of the 26-year-old woman

Associated Press
A 76-year-old man accused of performing lewd acts and touching a 21-year-old woman's leg without her consent on a Boston-bound flight earlier this year has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.

The Bonita Springs, Florida man faces up to 90 days in prison at sentencing scheduled for March in Boston federal court, according to a statement Tuesday from the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts.

The man and the victim were on a flight from Newark, New Jersey to Boston on April 8 when the defendant exposed himself, inappropriately touched himself and later on just before landing put his hand on the thigh of the 21-year-old woman seated next to him, prosecutors said.

The woman recorded a 24-second video and alerted a nearby passenger, authorities said.

A Florida man who was accused of performing lewd acts and touching a younger woman without consent on a flight to Boston has pleaded guilty.

As she was getting off the plane, the victim told a flight attendant about what had happened but was unable to point out the man due to the volume of passengers.

The man was identified using security video and was arrested and charged on April 10.