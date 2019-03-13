Woman claims airline staff forced her to cover up, threatened to kick her off flight over ‘inappropriate’ crop top

A woman on a Thomas Cook flight is claiming airline staff forced her to cover up what they considered to be an “inappropriate” crop top.

Emily O’Connor, 21, from England took to Twitter to detail the alleged incident and called out airline staff, who she claims harassed her and verbally abused her after she boarded the plane.

In the long series of tweets, O’Connor stated that she eventually did cover up the crop-top – which she said she went through security and boarding in – after her friend on the flight gave her a jacket.

The Twitter thread, which has gone viral with over 15K likes, received responses from users slamming the airline for its “awful” actions.

A Thomas Cook spokesperson said they reached out to O’Connor to apologize for the incident.

In a statement to Fox News, the airline said it has a dress code that staff is responsible for implementing.

“We are sorry that we upset Ms O’Connor. It’s clear we could have handled the situation better. In common with most airlines we have an appropriate attire policy. This applies equally to men and women of all ages without discrimination. Our crews have the difficult task of implementing that policy and don’t always get it right.”

According to the airline’s dress code, customers deemed to be wearing “inappropriate attire (including items with offensive slogans or images) will not be permitted to travel unless a change of clothes is possible.”