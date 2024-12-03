Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida man accused of breaking into home, stabbing woman while she was sleeping inside

Bonnier Jose Sarmiento Lanza, 33, is charged with two counts of burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, stabbed her while she was sleeping and attempted to run away from deputies.

Bonnier Jose Sarmiento Lanza, 33, on Sunday broke into a woman's home on New York Drive in Tice, Florida, and stabbed her multiple times while she was sleeping, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Lanza also hit another person inside the home before fleeing the scene.

FLORIDA 'SUITCASE KILLER' RECEIVES SENTENCE AFTER SUFFOCATING BOYFRIEND DURING 'HIDE-AND-SEEK GAME'

Bonnier Jose Sarmiento Lanza, 33, is charged with two counts of burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Responding deputies offered medical assistance to the woman, who suffered multiple wounds, as the sheriff's office's drone unit attempted to locate the fleeing suspect from the sky.

Drone footage shows Lanza walking through a neighborhood as deputies track him down and detain him.

FLORIDA GRANDFATHER, 71, FATALLY SHOT BY NEIGHBOR DURING NOISE DISPUTE; SUSPECTED GUNMAN CLAIMS SELF-DEFENSE

The woman is listed in stable condition. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

"I am proud of the deputies and drone operator who located and quickly apprehended this violent, fleeing suspect," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "Once again, technology and dedicated patrol deputies working together get results."

The woman is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect and the woman knew each other, the sheriff's office said. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff's office said Lanza and the woman knew each other.

Lanza is charged with two counts of burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.