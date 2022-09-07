Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida homeowners catch bears 'dancing' in driveway in viral video

The two black bears appeared to be dancing in the couple Florida's home driveway

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
'Dancing' bears caught on camera in Florida driveway Video

'Dancing' bears caught on camera in Florida driveway

Two black bears appeared to be 'dancing' in a Naples, Florida driveway.

Two black bears were caught on camera "dancing" paw-in-paw in a Florida driveway. 

The Naples, Florida homeowners, Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra, told Fox 35 that they often see wildlife on their security cameras on the front of the homes

The two black bears are seen to be playfully wrestling and pawing at each other as they move around the couple's driveway. 

"I called it dancing, but I guess it’s how they play," Lou said.

  • Two bears that were caught on camera "dancing"
    Image 1 of 3

    Two bears that were caught on camera "dancing." (Louis and Nancy Vinciguerra/ Fox 35 Orlando)

  • Two bears playing in Naples, FL
    Image 2 of 3

    Two bears caught on camera playing in a Naples, FL home. (Louis and Nancy Vinciguerra/ Fox 35 Orlando)

  • Black bears Florida dancing
    Image 3 of 3

    The black bears were caught on camera dancing in a couple's driveway in Florida. (Louis and Nancy Vinciguerra/ Fox 35 Orlando)

This isn’t the first time bears have visited their home. 

"Bears, bobcats, wild boar, and plain old deer. But usually they are just passing through. Only the bears are entertaining!" Lou told FOX 35.

Lou often posts videos of the animals he sees on his security camera. In one of them, a bear is seen eating food out of a bag in the middle of the road, only to leave a loaf of bread in Lou’s backyard!

"Guess he was taking home a snack and decided to leave it behind!"

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 