Florida high school janitor charged with 100 counts of child pornography possession

A janitor at Jensen Beach High School in Florida was arrested this week after authorities found "hundreds of disturbing still and video images" of child pornography in his home, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Dibble, 32, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with 100 counts of child pornography, according to court records.

Detectives from the Martin County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division searched Dibble's home on Tuesday morning and seized multiple computers and devices. The images allegedly depicted "children as young as infants," the sheriff's office said.

He works at Jensen Beach High School, which enrolls about 1,400 students. The images did not appear to depict any children from the Martin County School District, according to the sheriff's office.

Jennifer DeShazo, a spokesperson for Martin County School District, told Fox News Digital that "separation of employment is underway in accordance with due process regulations."

Jensen Beach High School Principal Lori Vogel wrote in a message to families that Dibble will be prohibited from entering any school district property if he is released from custody pending trial.

"While saying that we are shocked and saddened by this reprehensible and disgusting conduct is an extreme understatement, we urge you to speak to with your child this evening about this arrest," Vogel wrote in the message. "Please report any suspicious or questionable behavior related to Mr. Dibble to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office."

Dibble was found indigent by a judge on Wednesday, but a public defender who could speak on his behalf was not listed in court records.