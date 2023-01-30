Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida dog found cemented to sidewalk, diagnosed with more than 20 medical conditions: 'He was left to die'

The animal shelter that rescued the dog believes he was left for days

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A dog found cemented to a sidewalk in Florida for days is now recovering after suffering from a number of ailments.

The dog was discovered stuck to a sidewalk on Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Florida, on Jan. 23, according to Tri-County Humane.

Given its poor condition, the animal shelter believes the pooch had been there for days and was "left to die."

"The smell was unbearable," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "There was no way a dog could have ended up like this over night [sic]. How long was it going on? How long does he have? Did he get to us in time?"

The shelter named the dog Trooper.

As Trooper's rescuers were shaving him down, they noticed maggots crawling from his fur, overgrown nails and severe tooth decay.

Trooper then went through hours of grooming, Keto shampoo baths because of urine and fecal burns, as well as several tests.

The shelter discovered Trooper had 22 medical conditions, including paralysis, heart murmur, corneal ulcers, an enlarged prostate, worms, severe periodontal disease, ear infections and a urinary tract infection.

The dog's medical expenses have already surpassed $2,500 and the shelter is asking for donations to help fund his treatment. The fundraiser has raised more than $16,000 as of Monday morning.

The organization said the dog needs to go to a specialist to determine if he can learn to walk again.