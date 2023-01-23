After 14 failed adoptions, North Carolina pup with 'unlucky' history goes viral, finally finds a home

A dog dubbed "unlucky" after 14 failed adoptions finally found good luck — and a forever family to love him.

The sweet and clumsy 64-lb. puppy, Ronald, has found his family after he was returned to the shelter following 14 pending adoptions, according to the SPCA of Wake County, a private, nonprofit animal rescue and welfare organization in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The shelter welcomed Ronald into its care on Dec. 7, 2022, as a transfer pup from one of the nearby municipal shelters, said Samantha Ranlet, spokesperson for SPCA of Wake County.

After spending a week at SPCA of Wake County, on Dec. 15, Ronald, a mixed breed, had a family show interest in him. Unfortunately — it was not meant to be, Ranlet told Fox News Digital.

After about a month, Ronald went home with three different families for trial adoption periods that are often referred to as "dress rehearsals."

Each of those families, however, decided Ronald was not the right fit for them, Ranlet said.

The other pending adoptions were by 11 families — who all requested Ronald yet ultimately decided not to go through with adopting him.

From the start, said Ranlet, Ronald's big-puppy energy plus his large size may have been the reasons the families rejected him.

"He is basically your typical puppy. He is playful and clumsy and goofy and still learning his manners," Renlet said.

"But because he is just so big — that in combination with his clumsy puppy behavior was just a lot for people."

On Jan. 11, 2023, the team at SPCA of Wake County decided to share Ronald's "unlucky" history on Facebook — and its post has since gone viral.

The application system at the SPCA only allows three pending adoptions per pet at a time — but Ronald received far more than three interested parties, according to Ranlet, who's in charge of the social media inbox.

She said the shelter received over 800 messages from individuals inquiring about adopting Ronald.

"We were completely overwhelmed and stunned by the response. It's still hard to wrap my head around that," Ranlet added.

People from all over the country were sharing Ronald's post in hopes that he could break his unlucky streak and find a home.

The post about Ronald was shared some 70,000 times on Facebook.

"I think they took it into their own hands … because people wanted to help him," Ranlet said.

Kiersten Davis, a nurse from Raeford, North Carolina, was one of the thousands of Facebook users who saw the post about Ronald — and reached out to SPCA of Wake County.

"I for sure thought someone was going to snatch him up quickly, and I wouldn't even have a chance," Davis told Fox News Digital.

Davis said she was put on a waitlist for Ronald.

She received a phone call from SPCA of Wake County that day, telling her the other adoption offer had fallen through and that Ronald was hers.

She left work early and drove to Raleigh to pick up the dog.

After a five-day "dress rehearsal," Davis knew it was meant to be, she said.

"As soon as I brought him home and saw him with the boys and our other dog, I knew we would finalize the adoption," Davis said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, Ronald officially found a new home.

Davis and her husband, Corey Pierce, who is stationed at Fort Bragg, are parents of two boys, Kason and Cohen, and a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd named Billie.

While many would-be adopters reportedly had been intimidated by Ronald's puppy behavior — Davis welcomed it.

"I was not intimidated at all by the energetic puppy behavior!" Davis said.

"I live with two boys, ages 7 and 4, so I am used to the chaos and crazy," she said.

Ever since he's been in his new home, Ronald has made himself comfortable.

"He loves to cuddle and take up the whole couch. He may try to sneak his head up on the kitchen counter for a snack," said Davis.

She said he also "loves going on walks and does well" with the kids.

The 1-year-old pup now has an Instagram page — so his fans can stay in touch.

"We have been so overwhelmed with love and positivity from this," Davis shared.

"If everybody came together like they did [for] Ronald, a lot of dogs in shelters in the U.S. would be finding homes," said Ranlet.