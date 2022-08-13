Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida couple charged after toddler was thrown against a wall and had 'hundreds' of injuries

Florida police say that the child was 'pulseless' when she arrived at the hospital

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida couple is now in jail facing murder charges after a child died as a result of being thrown against a wall.

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 24, and charged them with murder after a 3-year-old in their care was brought to a hospital on Aug. 9 by rescue personnel and was described as "pulseless," according to FOX 13.

The 3-year-old's name was Brandy Crews, and the couple was her caregivers, according to police. 

She was revived by doctors, but was later determined to have no brain activity and died three days after being taken to the hospital.

FLORIDA PRESCHOOL TEACHER CAUGHT REPEATEDLY PUNCHING 4-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH FELONY ABUSE, POLICE SAY

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 24, were arrested and charged with murder after a 3-year-old in their care was brought to a hospital on Aug. 9 by rescue personnel and was described as "pulseless," according to FOX 13.

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 24, were arrested and charged with murder after a 3-year-old in their care was brought to a hospital on Aug. 9 by rescue personnel and was described as "pulseless," according to FOX 13. (St. Petersburg Police Department )

Brandy was also found with fractures, cuts, burns and "hundreds of small scars covering her body," police said.

An arrest document states that Williams "admitted post Miranda to [redacted] throwing the victim against a wall, causing head trauma and her to become unresponsive."

Williams told police that she observed "[redacted] beat the [victim] with a belt … countless times in the past." She further said that Brandy's ankles and hands were tied with shoelaces during the beatings.

The couple both admitted that Lindsey threw the 3-year-old child against the wall, according to the arrest records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Another boy who was in the couple's care was also found with injuries, but police said they were nonlife-threatening.

The couple's charges include murder, child abuse, and child neglect.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.