Florida couple arrested for having sex inside car on busy road, authorities say

A Florida couple gave droves of drivers on a busy road near Tampa quite the peep show over the weekend.

Amber Gormley, 39, and Shawn McClelland, 30, were arrested Saturday after pulling over to the side of the road in the area of Whitney Road and US Highway 19 North in Largo to engage in sexual activity, authorities say.

According to an affidavit obtained by Fox News, it happened in an "open area location of a busy area where all drivers could see them having intercourse."

At one point, a driver even witnessed McClelland "on top of the female performing oral sex on her," according to an affidavit.

McClelland later confessed to engaging in the act with Gormley.

Both have since been charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, a felony.

McClelland was also charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.