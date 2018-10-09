Florida county 'warns' residents to be on lookout for meteorologist 'trespassing'

A Florida county issued a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning for The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore as Hurricane Michael appears to make its way toward the panhandle.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted the makeshift warning sign on its Facebook page Monday. The flyer featured three images of Cantore along with key details, including his address: “TV Stations.”

“Everyone know [sic] whats in store when Jim Cantore shows up,” the post read. “So we issued a little notice. lol”

The post made clear: “This is not a real trespass. We like Jim, Just not under these conditions.”

Cantore is usually on the scenes of major storms for The Weather Channel. The meteorologist has worked for the organization since 1986.

Michael was a Category 2 storm barreling toward the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday. The hurricane gained strength over warm tropical waters and is expected to be a Category 3 by the time it hits the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.