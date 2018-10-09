Hurricane Michael targets north Florida as 'monstrous' storm gains strength

An intensifying Hurricane Michael gained strength over warm tropical waters on Tuesday as residents across Florida's northern Gulf Coast are boarding homes and preparing to evacuate ahead of the dangerous storm.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. ET advisory that Michael has sustained winds of 100 mph, located about 365 miles south of Apalachicola and 395 miles south of Panama City, Fla. The hurricane is now a Category 2 storm, which has "extremely dangerous winds" that can cause significant damage to roofs and siding on well-constructed frame homes, according to the NHC.

"Hurricane Michael is intensifying and is threatening the Northeastern Gulf Wednesday as a major hurricane," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said Tuesday. "The system is likely to strike the Florida Panhandle as a Cat 3 hurricane with dangerous, potentially catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rain."

Dean said that above-average sea temperatures and calm upper-level winds are allowing for "favorable" conditions for rapid intensification.

The National Hurricane Center said that hurricane-force winds extend up to 40 miles from the center of the storm, while tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 195 miles.

Michael was battering western Cuba with “hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall" Monday evening, prompting a storm surge and hurricane warnings to be issued for the northeastern area of the Gulf Coast.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday declared a state of emergency for the entire state as the storm pushes its way toward the southern U.S.

"Alabama is once again in the path of a hurricane, but I know Alabamians will once again come together and be prepared for whatever Michael may bring,” Ivey stated.

The governor noted that while state officials are prepared for the storm, she said "now is the time for residents in south Alabama to review your emergency preparedness plans and also get prepared" — warning that those in Michael's path "will need to take shelter by [Tuesday] evening."

Neighboring Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency on Sunday to 35 counties, and mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents of the state's barrier islands, mobile homes and low-lying coastal areas in Gulf, Wakulla and Bay counties.

He urged residents to wrap up their final storm preparations Monday, calling Michael a "monstrous storm" with great destructive potential. He also waived tolls in a move to help coastal dwellers leave.

Scott also warned caregivers at north Florida hospitals and nursing homes to take care of their patients, after 14 people were killed last year when a South Florida nursing home lost power and air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.

"If you're responsible for a patient, you're responsible for the patient. Take care of them," he said.

The state's Big Bend area, where the storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, could see up to 12 feet of storm surge, according to forecasters. Michael is also expected to hit the Panhandle that day, with the potential to dump up to a foot of rain in the area.

The U.S. military was moving its aircraft from the Panhandle on Monday. An Air Force spokesperson told Fox News that roughly 50 F-22 stealth fighter jets — valued around $150 million each — have been relocated from the Tyndall Air Force Base, while the U.S. Navy said it is moving all its training aircraft from Pensacola.

Residents on the Florida panhandle were reminded rescue teams would not be able to reach them during or immediately after the hurricane hits,

"If you decide to stay in your home and a tree falls on your house or the storm surge catches you and you're now calling for help, there's no one that can respond to help you," Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said at a news conference.

More than 2,000 residents in the small Panhandle city of Apalachicola were making filling sandbags, stocking up on groceries and boarding up homes for what Mayor Van Johnson Sr. described as a hurricane with “significant impact.”

"We're looking at a significant storm with significant impact, possibly greater than I've seen in my 59 years of life," Johnson said.

Similar preparations were underway in Tallahassee, Fl., as residents quickly turned a large mound of sand into a small pile.

"Today it is about life and safety," Tallahassee Mayor, and Florida's Democratic nominee for governor, Andrew Gillum said. "There's nothing between us and this storm but warm water and I think that's what terrifies us about the potential impacts."

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.