Florida Coast Guard searching for dozens missing after boat used in suspected human smuggling venture capsizes

The survivor said he had left Bimini, Bahamas

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after their boat reportedly capsized during a suspected human smuggling venture off the coast of Florida, USCG said.

Coast Guard Sector Miami received a report from a good Samaritan Tuesday morning who rescued a man clinging to a capsized vessel some 45 miles east of Florida’s Fort Pierce Inlet, USCG Southeast said. 

The survivor said he had left Bimini, Bahamas with 39 other people Saturday evening. He said the group encountered severe weather, causing the vessel to capsize, according to USCG Southeast. 

The survivor told the Coast Guard that no one was wearing a life jacket. USCG said they suspect it is a human smuggling venture. 

Multiple cutters and aircraft are being used in the search from the Bahamas to Fort Pierce Inlet. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

