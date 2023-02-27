Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida bus riders on edge after multiple sexual assaults

Man wearing mask, armed with a gun approached a woman Saturday morning

Pilar Arias
Pilar Arias
Orange County deputies are urging people to be vigilant after a woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop this weekend. It's near where two other women were attacked earlier this month.

Deputies in Florida are urging people to be vigilant after a series of sexual assaults at bus stops recently.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, a man wearing a mask armed with a gun approached a woman at the bus stop on North Hiawassee Road at Hennepin Boulevard in Orlando and sexually assaulted her, Orange County deputies said. 

The attack comes three weeks after a similar incident nearby at a bus stop on Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. In that case, deputies said a man wearing a mask dressed head to toe in black demanded money from two women prior to sexually assaulting them.

The incidents have bus riders nervous for themselves, and others.

    A look down the street Orange County deputies say at least one sexual assault took place at a bus stop. (FOX 35 Orlando)

    Bus riders in Orange County, Florida are being vigilant after a series of sexual assaults recently. (FOX 35 Orlando)

    The bus stop in Orange County, Florida where a woman was sexually assaulted this weekend. (FOX 35 Orlando)

"I take that bus to work, to visit my family. It kind of scares me for my nieces, my family," one bus rider told FOX 35 News.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.