Florida boy, 12, dies after accidentally shooting himself at friend's house, police say

The Florida boy's mother said she thought an adult was at the Tampa-area home

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 12-year-old Florida boy died Friday evening after he accidentally shot himself while at a friend’s house, police said. 

The boy had been dropped off at his 13-year-old friend’s home in Lakeland, Florida, east of Tampa, on Friday for a sleepover when the boys found a gun inside a car in the garage, the Lakeland Police Department said early reports indicated in a statement. 

The boy accidentally shot himself while handling the gun, police said. 

(Lakeland Police Department)

He was treated for his wounds at the scene around 7 p.m. and rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries. 

The boy’s mother said she had believed that the 13-year-old’s parents were home at the time but they were at work and said they hadn’t given permission for a friend to come over, the release said. 

The investigation remains open.