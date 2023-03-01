Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Florida biochemist accused of drugging, raping women at Miami condo

"I’m very concerned for the safety of the community," a prosecutor said after Jeremy Bittner's arrest

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Police arrest two women at Miami International Airport Video

Police arrest two women at Miami International Airport

Two women who got into a fight with an airline employee were arrested on Tuesday.

A 41-year-old Miami biochemist is accused of drugging and raping women at his South Beach condo, according to county records and local reports.

Jeremy Bittner is charged with three counts of sexual battery with no signs of serious injury, three counts of false imprisonment and four counts of drug possession, including methamphetamine, cocaine and Adderall, according to Miami-Dade records.

Three different women say that between October 2022 and February 2023, Bittner allegedly raped two women and attempted to rape a third at his condo at The Waverly South Beach on West Boulevard, according to WSVN.

In one such case, Bittner allegedly tricked a woman from Rome into coming to his Miami Beach condo under the false promise that she could rent out his condo.

SOUTH CAROLINA KIDNAPPING VICTIM SHARES REVEALS TIPS FOR ESCAPING ABDUCTION

Jeremy Bittner is accused of raping two women and attempting to rape another in his Miami Beach condo.

Jeremy Bittner is accused of raping two women and attempting to rape another in his Miami Beach condo. (Miami-Dade County)

In another, Bittner apparently forced a woman into his condo with a weapon, WSVN reported.

SISTER OF COLORADO GIRL WHO WENT MISSING AT 14 BECAME AN INVESTIGATOR IN ALREADY BUNGLED CASE

Miami Beach is a major spring break destination for students and snowbirds from across the United States.

The alleged assaults occurred between October 2022 and February 2023 at Bittner's Miami Beach condo, The Waverly.

The alleged assaults occurred between October 2022 and February 2023 at Bittner's Miami Beach condo, The Waverly. (Google Maps)

"I’m very concerned for the safety of the community, and as such, the state is requesting a bond of $1 million," prosecutor Nessa Eth said during a Tuesday court hearing for Bittner, according to WSVN.

VERMONT COLD CASE MURDER SUSPECT FLED COUNTRY, BECAME MONK AFTER STRANGLING WOMAN

One woman told the outlet that Bittner's case is "just more evidence that women need to be forever vigilant."

Bittner listed his most recent occupation as a "principal" at MedBio.com and his previous occupation prior to that as National Director of Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions at Phillips.

Bittner listed his most recent occupation as a "principal" at MedBio.com and his previous occupation prior to that as National Director of Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions at Phillips. (Facebook/Jeremy Bittner)

The 41-year-old listed his most recent occupation as a "principal" at MedBio.com and his previous occupation prior to that as National Director of Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions at Phillips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bittner is currently being held without bond at Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.