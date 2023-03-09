Florida beachgoers detail unexpected encounters with nudists

Some Florida beachgoers are having unexpected interactions with nudists, and it turns out the nudists do not want a certain demographic viewing them either.

"There's big fat guys laying there like this," one lady told FOX 35 Orlando. "I don't want to see that kind of stuff!"

The surprise encounters are happening on a popular stretch of sand in Brevard County that are sections of the Canaveral National Seashore.

"It was uncomfortable. She was covering her eyes," another person told FOX 35.

Turns out parts of the seashore were damaged by last year's hurricanes, and some signs marking "nude sunbathing" areas were washed away from Playalinda Beach.

The lack of signage has some people wandering onto stretches of beach they normally would not go to.

The particular beach is part of a national park, where officials say there is no federal law addressing nudity.

However, the Brevard Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 that parts of the beach are state property, where it is illegal to go nude. A spokesperson suggested beachgoers call them if they suspect someone is breaking the law. When deputies respond, they can determine if it is a federal or state matter.

"Some nudists told FOX 35 they'd also like to see marked boundaries with warning signs because they don't want children to see them either," the TV station's report reads.