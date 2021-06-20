Florida bartender receives internet fame after rescuing woman from harasser at bar

She’ll take this round to go.

A Florida woman took to Twitter last week to praise an alert bartender who apparently noticed that she was being harassed by a fellow patron while at the bar with a friend.

"This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs," she posted.

She posted a photo of the bartender—dressed in a Hawaiian shirt—handing her what appeared to be the bill. It was instead a note that read, "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed. He’s giving me the creeps."

The New York Post reported that the bartender, Max Gutierrez, became an internet sensation after the picture emerged. The paper reported that in follow-up tweets, the woman said Gutierrez told the harasser t "get the f—k away from these girls who clearly are not interested." The person was kicked out, the paper reported.