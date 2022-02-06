Florida bar fight shooting leaves four hospitalized

Four people are hospitalized following a shooting that began as a bar fight in North Lauderdale, FL. The fight broke out early Sunday morning at The Players Sports Bar and Grill, according to what police told WSVN. Authorities report that the suspect was initially removed from the bar after the initial altercation. He later returned to the scene and shot four people at random around 3:30 am.

MIAMI POLICE OFFICER HOSPITALIZED AFTER ATTEMPT TO ARREST SUSPECT

When police arrived, they discovered three people with gun shot wounds and later rushed the victims to the hospital.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a fight occurred inside the Player’s Sports Bar and Grill, and a patron was removed," according to BSO. "That individual is believed to have shot at the business, striking multiple people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the four victims may be suffering from life-threatening injuries after driving themselves to the hospital. The other three victims are expected to be in stable condition, according to the Broward County Sheriff's office (BSO).

No arrests have been made following the incident.