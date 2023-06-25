Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida baby dies after overdosing on fentanyl, parents arrested

Investigators said the baby was found face-down on couch cushions and had not been checked on for more than six hours

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Florida man charged for shooting missile in occupied vehicle: 'Senseless and deliberate' Video

Florida man charged for shooting missile in occupied vehicle: 'Senseless and deliberate'

Julian Mendes-Wolf, 28, of Naples, Florida, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle.

The Sarasota, Florida parents of an 8-month-old child who died on May 31 were arrested late last week after an investigation learned the baby tested positive for lethal amounts of fentanyl.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence near Bee Ridge Road at about 5:15 p.m., for reports that an 8-month-old infant had died.

An investigation at the scene revealed the baby was reportedly found in an unresponsive state before being taken to Doctors Hospital by the 8-month-old’s father, Nicholas Alexander, and a friend.

The child’s mother, Carissa Alexander, was caring for the infant when the baby was found face-down on couch cushions inside the home.

NEVADA PARENTS FACE MURDER CHARGES AFTER 8-MONTH-OLD DIES FROM FENTANYL EXPOSURE: POLICE

Nicholas and Carissa Alexander mugshots

Nicholas and Carissa Alexander were arrested after their 8-month-old baby died and tested positive for a lethal amount of fentanyl.  (Sarasota County Sheriffs Office)

Investigators allege that the baby had not been checked on between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. that day, until Nicholas returned home from work.

BABY DIES AT FLORIDA AIRBNB FROM FENTANYL EXPOSURE, FAMILY SUSPECTS PREVIOUS RENTERS THREW DRUG-FULED PARTY

Both parents were apprehended by the sheriff’s office.

Police took blood and urine samples from the couple and both were allegedly impaired while they were being questioned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The infant’s autopsy report showed the baby had been dead for several hours, the sheriff’s office said, and tested positive for lethal amounts of fentanyl.

Nicholas and Carissa were charged by the sheriff’s office with aggravated manslaughter of a child and are being held without bond at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.