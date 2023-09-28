Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida auto shop shooting kills 2 amidst customer's grudge over service 2 years ago

FL man's family members stated he had been grappling with depression following recent car accident

Associated Press
Published
A shooting at a Florida auto shop that killed two men was triggered by a former customer's dissatisfaction with work done on his car two years ago, police said Thursday.

The Largo Police Department said Eugene Frank Becker, 78, arrived at Stout's Automotive in a rental car Wednesday and sought out business owner Jodie Stout, 52. Investigators say Becker pulled out a handgun and shot Stout, who returned fire with his own gun, striking Becker multiple times.

Both men later died at a hospital. The shooting brought dozens of police officers to the scene.

Florida Fox News graphic

A shooting at a Florida auto shop killed two people amidst a customer's grudge over a service he recieved two years ago.  (Fox News)

Police said in an email that evidence and witnesses indicate Becker felt he was overcharged when he brought a vehicle to Stout's for service in 2021. He went to the shop Wednesday "with the intent to shoot the victim in retaliation for the perceived wrong."

Authorities said Becker had recently been in a car crash that left him depressed, according to family members.

Largo is located just west of Tampa.