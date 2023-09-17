Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' Charlie Jones returns punt return for TD, snapping 10-year drought

It was Jones' first touchdown of his career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Cincinnati Bengals rookie Charlie Jones did something Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens that no player sporting the black and orange stripes has seen in more than 10 years.

Jones returned a Jordan Stout punt 81 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the AFC North matchup. Jones made one cut and got a good block clearing the way for him to score.

Charlie Jones warms up

Charlie Jones of the Bengals warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The former Purdue standout was a fourth-round selection of the Bengals in the draft in the spring. He had three returns for 24 yards in the team’s first game against the Cleveland Browns last week. But as the Bengals tried to avoid an 0-2 start, Jones gave Bengals fans something to cheer about.

It was the first time the Bengals had a punt returned for a touchdown since 2012, when Adam "Pacman" Jones did it against the Browns. It was also for 81 yards. Brandon Tate had one for the Bengals in 2011 – a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown. Both games were wins for the Bengals.

Charlie Jones celebrates

Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones celebrates an 81-yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones played at Purdue in 2022 and had 110 catches for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a transfer for the Boilermakers after Jones played at Iowa in 2020 and 2021 and Buffalo in 2019.

Charlie Jones in the end zone

Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones carries the ball for an 81-yard touchdown on Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones’ touchdown tied the game against the Ravens at seven apiece.

