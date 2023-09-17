Bengals' Charlie Jones returns punt return for TD, snapping 10-year drought

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Charlie Jones did something Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens that no player sporting the black and orange stripes has seen in more than 10 years.

Jones returned a Jordan Stout punt 81 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the AFC North matchup. Jones made one cut and got a good block clearing the way for him to score.

The former Purdue standout was a fourth-round selection of the Bengals in the draft in the spring. He had three returns for 24 yards in the team’s first game against the Cleveland Browns last week. But as the Bengals tried to avoid an 0-2 start, Jones gave Bengals fans something to cheer about.

It was the first time the Bengals had a punt returned for a touchdown since 2012, when Adam "Pacman" Jones did it against the Browns. It was also for 81 yards. Brandon Tate had one for the Bengals in 2011 – a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown. Both games were wins for the Bengals.

Jones played at Purdue in 2022 and had 110 catches for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a transfer for the Boilermakers after Jones played at Iowa in 2020 and 2021 and Buffalo in 2019.

Jones’ touchdown tied the game against the Ravens at seven apiece.