Florida authorities arrest six suspected looters after Hurricane Ian

Florida police arrested six looters in Fort Meyers on Saturday for allegedly stealing high-end sneakers and other items from an outlet mall.

According to Lee County's Sheriff's Office, Carlos Reyes Carmenates, 33, Mirna Abstengo Quesada, 33, Roberto Didier Enamorado Reyes, 30, Daymase Varona Reyes, 35, Alain Banzo Dieguez, 19, and a Hispanic teenager who is 14 years old traveled from Broadway Avenue to the outlets.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno referenced the incident Saturday during a briefing on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

I have been very clear, the Governor has been very clear that we are a law and order state." Marceno said Saturday afternoon. "We've had very little looting incidents."

The Sheriff said that Lee Coutny has had a total of nine looting incidents in the aftermath of Hurricae Ian.

The suspects were booked into the Lee County Jail, all facing charges of burglary.