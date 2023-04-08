Florida armed suspect’s plan to rob auto repair shop, carjack customer derailed by armed store owner

Florida police say a man who tried to rob an auto repair shop is in the hospital after the owner shot him.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed with Fox News Digital that around 11 a.m. on Friday a man entered Galaxy Tires and Auto Repair on Woodruff Avenue in Jacksonville, Florida. The suspect allegedly demanded money from the business owner, who was held at gunpoint.

The suspect then attempted to carjack a customer who was sitting in his vehicle at the shop, however, his plan was foiled since the car was not working.

Since the suspect was unable to steal the vehicle, he began fleeing on foot, but the owner had other plans.

As the suspect started to walk away, the shop owner followed him outside and shot him once in his lower body, police said.

The man fled to a nearby restaurant and collapsed in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s identity remains unknown at this time, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he will be brought up on several charges, including armed robbery.