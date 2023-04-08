Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida armed suspect’s plan to rob auto repair shop, carjack customer derailed by armed store owner

A Florida repair shop owner shot a man attempting to rob the business

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Florida police say a man who tried to rob an  auto repair shop is in the hospital after the owner shot him.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed with Fox News Digital that around 11 a.m. on Friday a man entered Galaxy Tires and Auto Repair on Woodruff Avenue in Jacksonville, Florida. The suspect allegedly demanded money from the business owner, who was held at gunpoint. 

A suspect allegedly went to Galaxy Tires and Auto Repair in Jacksonville, Florida and attempted to rob the owner at gunpoint. 

A suspect allegedly went to Galaxy Tires and Auto Repair in Jacksonville, Florida and attempted to rob the owner at gunpoint.

The suspect then attempted to carjack a customer who was sitting in his vehicle at the shop, however, his plan was foiled since the car was not working.

The owner of Galaxy Tires and Auto Repair allegedly shot the suspect in the lower body, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

The owner of Galaxy Tires and Auto Repair allegedly shot the suspect in the lower body, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

Since the suspect was unable to steal the vehicle, he began fleeing on foot, but the owner had other plans.

As the suspect started to walk away, the shop owner followed him outside and shot him once in his lower body, police said.

Jacksonville Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time, but police said that he will face several charges.

Jacksonville Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time, but police said that he will face several charges.

The man fled to a nearby restaurant and collapsed in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s identity remains unknown at this time, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he will be brought up on several charges, including armed robbery.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.