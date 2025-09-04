Florida AG issues subpoenas to trucking company that employed illegal immigrant charged in fatal crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday his office will issue civil and criminal subpoenas to the employer of Harjinder Singh, who's accused of making an illegal U-turn in Florida, which caused a crash that left three people dead.

Singh, who officials say crossed the U.S. border illegally and was issued a commercial driver’s license in California, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide after the crash on Aug. 12 while driving on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce.

While Singh was driving, he attempted to make a U-turn in an unauthorized area. The trailer then jackknifed and was hit by a minivan, killing all three people inside in the minivan, officials said.

Singh was arrested in Stockton, California, and extradited to Florida, where he faces charges.

Officials said they believe Singh crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer was issued in August.

Uthmeier said during a news conference that he's issuing subpoenas for Singh's employer, White Hawk Carriers.

"We're gonna use every tool every legal tool at our disposal to fight back and protect our citizens. So today we'll be issuing these subpoenas against the employer of this individual. As a reminder, this guy did not know how to speak English. He could not read road signs. He never should have received that CDL license in the first place," Uthmeier said. "Not only was he illegally here in the country, but he also did not have the competency, the skillset. There's no way he went through the proper training in order to get this license."

Uthmeier also said his office sent legal demands to California and Washington to "get as much information as possible in how this individual obtained these licenses."

In 2013, California lawmakers passed a law allowing residents to obtain a driver's license, regardless of immigration status.

Fox News Digital reached out to White Hawk Carriers for comment.

Fox News' Sophia Compton contributed to this report.