Florida 4-year-old boy shot and killed in Kissimmee home, dad arrested

A 4-year-old boy in Kissimmee, Florida was fatally shot in his home on Thursday morning, police say.

Authorities arrived on the scene at 9:48 a.m. They found the young boy with a gunshot wound to his face.

The child was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A witness told police that the boy's father, Michael Bragg, was sleeping at the time.

Police told WKMG that Bragg initially informed detectives that he did not have guns in his house.

When detectives found two firearms in the home, the father allegedly changed his story to say he kept guns for protection.

Bragg, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The father was already out on bond for fleeing and eluding, according to Osceola County Sheriff's Department.

Kissimmee Police Department is investigating the shooting.