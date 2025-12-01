Florida man arrested in wealthy beach town over alleged TikTok school-shooting threat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 20-year-old man from Santa Rosa Beach, a wealthy beachside community along Florida’s 30A corridor, was arrested over the weekend after authorities say he posted threatening comments about a school shooting on TikTok, prompting a rapid joint investigation involving the FBI and local deputies.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by the FBI on Saturday of a possible online threat referencing a planned school shooting. According to the agency, an individual operating a TikTok account had livestreamed statements that were "immediately flagged and pulled down" due to their violent nature.

Deputies, working with federal agents, identified the user as Ethan Charles Ladner, 20, of Santa Rosa Beach. Investigators contacted Ladner, who confirmed the TikTok account belonged to him, they said. The sheriff’s office said Ladner admitted to posting the threatening comments and told deputies he had been attempting to provoke reactions online.

Ladner was arrested and charged with making electronic threats of a mass shooting, a felony under Florida law.

Booking records from the Walton County Jail show he was taken into custody Sunday and processed on the single felony count.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office emphasized that threats of school violence, whether intended seriously or as "jokes," are investigated as credible until proven otherwise.

"Let us be clear. There is no such thing as a ‘joke’ when it comes to threats of violence toward our schools," the agency said. "These investigations mobilize extensive law-enforcement resources and carry serious legal consequences."

Officials said the timing of the threat heightened concern, as students in Walton County public schools returned from Thanksgiving break on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies continue to work closely with local school officials and federal partners "to ensure a safe environment for both students and staff." Fox News Digital has reached out to the Walton County Sheriff's Office and the FBI for additional details.

The agency urged parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of posting threats or violent remarks online, noting that such behavior can lead to criminal charges, school discipline, and "long-term consequences that follow someone for life."

"Every threat is treated as credible," the sheriff’s office said. "We take every threat, online or otherwise, seriously and will act swiftly."

The sheriff’s office added it remains committed to protecting school communities and thanked residents for reporting concerning activity.

"We are grateful for a community that looks out for one another," they said.