Flood advisories continue for Southeast, potential storms could develop in Atlantic

Dry fuels, gusty winds will keep the West's wildfire threat elevated

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
National weather forecast for September 17 Video

National weather forecast for September 17

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Flood watches and warnings are still in effect on Friday from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle as locally heavy rain from the remnants of Nicholas continues.

NEW ORLEANS' TRASH PROBLEM EXACERBATED BY NICHOLAS

Flood advisories over the Southeast

Flood advisories over the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Strong storms will develop later today from Nebraska to Minnesota as a cold front moves into the region.  

Areas of concern over the Atlantic

Areas of concern over the Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

We’re still monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic that are likely to develop into tropical depressions and/or storms in the next day or two.  

A disturbance east of the Carolinas may organize as it moves parallel to, then away from the East Coast, where rough surf and a high rip current risk will carry into the weekend. 

NICHOLAS BRINGS FLOODING TO GULF COAST STATES STILL RECOVERING FROM HURRICANE IDA

Another disturbance in the Central Atlantic may develop over the next couple of days, with no imminent threat to the U.S.

Wildfire danger for the western U.S.

Wildfire danger for the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Dry fuels and gusty winds will keep the wildfire threat elevated from the Great Basin to the Northern Rockies.   

Forecast precipitation for the Northwest

Forecast precipitation for the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

A system moving into the Northwest and Northern Rockies this weekend will provide cooler temperatures and some rain over wildfires currently burning in the area.  

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).

