Man with a flamethrower stands atop NYC bus and fires away

The New York Police Department is investigating a video showing a man standing on top a city bus with a flamethrower while blasting flames into the air and street before a crowd of cheering onlookers.

Footage posted to social media appears to show a shirtless man standing on top of the B26 bus while firing into the air as bystanders egg him on and film him on their cellphones. At one point he appears to fire onto the street near pedestrians.

He then jumps off the bus and walks around with the flamethrower. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in Brooklyn's Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority told Fox News.

"We are aware of the video and it is being investigated by the 79 Precinct Detective Squad," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News.

The department did not address other questions related to the incident.

The stunt was part of a Wu-Tang tribute music video by local rapper Dupree G.O.D, according to the New York Post. He did not respond to a comment request from Fox News.

“We don’t even need to say how absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid this was," MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said in a statement. "The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril."

No permits were issued for the shoot. None of the 25 passengers aboard the bus were injured and they were transferred to another bus at the next stop, the MTA said.

Other posts from the rapper's Twitter page show him playing with flamethrowers.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents the department's 13,000 active and retired police sergeants, tweeted the bus video before taking it down.

"MUST WATCH Video- Man with a FLAMETHROWER stands on top of a NYC Bus and fires away at the public," the union wrote. "NYC is NOT safe YOU are being lied to. Keep defunding the police this will become rampant. ⁦@NYCMayor⁩ ⁦@BilldeBlasio⁩ ⁦@NYDailyNews⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩."

New York City police unions have frequently criticized local leaders over the city's crime surge in recent months and for endorsing policies some feel encourage criminals.

In a subsequent tweet addressing the flamethrower incident, the SBA wrote: "Wonder what social worker wants to talk to him?"

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a new initiative in two high-crime areas where social workers and EMTs will respond to 911 mental health calls instead of police officers.

“One in five New Yorkers struggle with a mental health condition. Now, more than ever, we must do everything we can to reach those people before crisis strikes,” de Blasio said in a statement. “For the first time in our city’s history, health responders will be the default responders for a person in crisis, making sure those struggling with mental illness receive the help they need.”

The move comes amid a national reckoning over police practices that have seen movements to divert police funds to support social programs gain steam with progressive elected officials in several cities.