National Parks

Five people escape SUV after it plunges into inactive Yellowstone geyser

The waters of Semi-Centennial Geyser are highly acidic and hover around 105 degrees Fahrenheit

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Five people were taken to the hospital after swerving their vehicle into an inactive geyser in Yellowstone National Park. 

The group's SUV went off the road in the Wyoming section of the famous park on Thursday between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction.

Out of control, the SUV plunged into the hot, acidic waters of the Semi-Centennial Geyser. 

Yellowstone Park SUV geyser

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, a sports utility vehicle is pulled from the inactive Semi-Centennial Geyser in the Wyoming area of Yellowstone National Park. 

Passengers managed to scramble out of the 9-foot deep waters, which hover around 105 degrees Fahrenheit. 

They were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a park spokesperson. 

Recovery crews with the National Park Service arrived to the scene on Friday to pull the vehicle out of the geyser. 

Yellowstone Park SUV geyser

The passengers were able to get out of the acidic, 105 degree Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) water on their own and were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after the crash Thursday morning, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said in a statement. (National Park Service via AP)

The operation shut down traffic for several hours as crews used a large crane to pull the SUV out of the geyser's waters.

President Ulysses S. Grant established Yellowstone National Park on March 1, 1872, by signing the Yellowstone Protection Act into law for "the benefit and enjoyment of the people."

The federally operated park includes territory across three states —  Wyoming (96%), Montana (3%) and Idaho (1%).

Yellowstone Park SUV geyser

Recovery crews with the National Parks Service were dispatched on Friday to pull the SUV out of the geyser waters with a large crane. The operation shut down nearby roads for several hours. ((National Park Service via AP))

Its geothermal features make it a world-famous destination for tourists interested in volcanic activity, geysers, natural hot springs, mud pots and more. 

Geothermic water features harm more visitors to Yellowstone than any other aspect of its terrain.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com