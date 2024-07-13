Five people escape SUV after it plunges into inactive Yellowstone geyser

Five people were taken to the hospital after swerving their vehicle into an inactive geyser in Yellowstone National Park.

The group's SUV went off the road in the Wyoming section of the famous park on Thursday between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction.

Out of control, the SUV plunged into the hot, acidic waters of the Semi-Centennial Geyser.

Passengers managed to scramble out of the 9-foot deep waters, which hover around 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

They were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a park spokesperson.

Recovery crews with the National Park Service arrived to the scene on Friday to pull the vehicle out of the geyser.

The operation shut down traffic for several hours as crews used a large crane to pull the SUV out of the geyser's waters.

President Ulysses S. Grant established Yellowstone National Park on March 1, 1872, by signing the Yellowstone Protection Act into law for "the benefit and enjoyment of the people."

The federally operated park includes territory across three states — Wyoming (96%), Montana (3%) and Idaho (1%).

Its geothermal features make it a world-famous destination for tourists interested in volcanic activity, geysers, natural hot springs, mud pots and more.

Geothermic water features harm more visitors to Yellowstone than any other aspect of its terrain.