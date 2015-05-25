First rare leatherback sea turtle known to have stranded in SC being treated at SC Aquarium

A rare leatherback sea turtle weighing 500 pounds is being treated at the South Carolina Aquarium after being rescued from a remote island over the weekend.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/1MmHnxw ) that the turtle now named Yawkey was found stranded Saturday. Leatherbacks are one of the largest reptiles in the world.

State wildlife biologist Jenna Cormany says it's the first time a leatherback has been rescued in the state and it's one of only a handful of such rescues in the nation.

It took five workers to lift the turtle from the beach and bring it to the aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.

The turtle is being given fluids and hospital workers report its blood tests appear positive.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

