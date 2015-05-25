Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update November 30, 2015

First rare leatherback sea turtle known to have stranded in SC being treated at SC Aquarium

By | Associated Press
Yawkey, a rare leatherback sea turtle that was found stranded on the South Carolina coast, is seen in a tank at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, S.C., Monday, March 9, 2015. Yawkey, who was found on Saturday in Georgetown County, S.C, is the first leatherback turtle known to have been stranded alive in the state. Because leatherbacks do not do well in captivity, the staff at the aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital want to treat the creature as quickly as possible and return it to the Atlantc Ocean. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

Yawkey, a rare leatherback sea turtle that was found stranded on the South Carolina coast, is seen in a tank at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, S.C., Monday, March 9, 2015. Yawkey, who was found on Saturday in Georgetown County, S.C, is the first leatherback turtle known to have been stranded alive in the state. Because leatherbacks do not do well in captivity, the staff at the aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital want to treat the creature as quickly as possible and return it to the Atlantc Ocean. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith) (The Associated Press)

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A rare leatherback sea turtle weighing 500 pounds is being treated at the South Carolina Aquarium after being rescued from a remote island over the weekend.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/1MmHnxw ) that the turtle now named Yawkey was found stranded Saturday. Leatherbacks are one of the largest reptiles in the world.

State wildlife biologist Jenna Cormany says it's the first time a leatherback has been rescued in the state and it's one of only a handful of such rescues in the nation.

It took five workers to lift the turtle from the beach and bring it to the aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.

The turtle is being given fluids and hospital workers report its blood tests appear positive.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com