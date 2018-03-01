Firefighter who removed chiefs' photos citing racism settles

A Connecticut firefighter who took down pictures of the department's past chiefs because the gallery did not contain a photo of the first black chief has settled a racism complaint against the city.

The New Britain Herald reports that the New Britain Common Council approved a $290,000 settlement with Daylon Hudson on Wednesday.

Hudson, who is black, filed the complaint last year with the city's human rights commission alleging racism at the fire department.

Hudson says he took the photos of the chiefs down as a protest and was disciplined for it.

An investigation faulted Chief Thomas Ronalter for racial insensitivity. He retired last year after being placed on leave.

As part of the settlement, Hudson will resign from the fire department and drop all pending complaints.