Fire at propane supplier in Pennsylvania sends three to hospital

Two of three patients were flown to a Buffalo, New York hospital

Associated Press
WATTSBURG, Pa. — Three people were taken to hospitals after a reported explosion and fire at a propane supplier in northwestern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers in Erie County said the blaze at Lowbucs Propane in Venango Township near Wattsburg was reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Officials say two patients were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Buffalo with reported 2nd degree burns over 50 percent of their bodies. Another patient was taken by ambulance to UPMC Hamot. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

