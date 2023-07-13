Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Fire breaks out underneath Boston subway car, leading to delays

MA firefighters had to manually carry water up to the platform to fight the fire

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Service on one of Boston's subway lines was interrupted on Thursday morning when what firefighters described as a small fire was reported underneath a train car and they had to manually carry water up to an elevated platform to fight it, authorities said.

The operator of a northbound train on the Red Line's Charles/MGH Station saw smoke coming from the undercarriage area just before 6 a.m., a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in an email.

Passengers got off the train and evacuated the station, and there were no injuries reported.

BOSTON UNIVERSITY LAW STUDENTS OFFERED THERAPY IN RESPONSE TO RECENT SUPREME COURT DECISIONS

"We received a call for a fire on the Red Line outbound tracks. The companies arrived and they found a small fire on the tracks on the outbound side with people self-evacuating," fire Deputy Chief James Greene said at the scene.

Red Line train

A Red Line train arrives at the MBTA Park Street station on March 10, 2023. The Red Line train was delayed on July 13, 2023, after a fire broke out underneath the train. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

However, the MBTA said there was no confirmed report of flames or fire. The smoke emanated from an air compressor control box on the train, spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said.

MAN CONVICTED OF STABBING EX IN FRONT OF HER BOOK CLUB AT MASSACHUSETTS RESTAURANT 

The water supply system on the platform malfunctioned and firefighters had to manually carry cans of water to the platform, Greene said.

Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service while MBTA personnel moved the disabled train, and service resumed just before 8 a.m., with trains bypassing Charles/MGH. The station is expected to reopen later Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The MBTA has had a series of problems and accidents in the past several years that prompted federal intervention.