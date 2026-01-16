Madonna declares 'I stand with Iran' as protesters face brutal regime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pop singer Madonna posted on Instagram Friday that she stands with Iran as the Iranian people protest Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"I cannot think of a more relevant phrase than this as we enter the year of the Fire Horse! As I reflect on my time in Morocco over the holidays I think of all the people in Iran who are fighting a much needed revolution and willing to die for what they believe in," the 67-year-old singer shared in an Instagram post.

Madonna’s comments came amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, and as the Iranian people rise up against Khamenei's brutal regime.

The protests stemmed from the cloistered Middle Eastern country's economic crisis, which has become increasingly dire as the value of the Rial, Iran's currency, has plummeted.

The regime has cracked down hard on the protesters, with state-sanctioned killings estimated to be in the thousands. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency announced that 1,847 of the dead were protesters and 135 were members of Iran’s security forces. Other reports say the death toll is more than 3,000 people, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been weighing military action to stop the slaughter of civilians. Iranian state television aired a vile threat against President Donald Trump earlier this week, referencing the 47th president's near assassination while on the campaign trail in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

As for whether military action is imminent, Trump remained noncommittal, reiterating that he is monitoring the situation.

Madonna explained further that she often takes her freedom for granted.

"We take so much for granted. Myself included. The freedom to travel the world. To wear what I want to wear. To ride a horse across the desert. To speak freely and not be silenced by punishment, torture, and possibly death. To sing. To dance. To choose my spiritual path, not someone else's. The women of Iran do not have this freedom. I stand with them. The people of Iran have not known freedom for centuries. I cannot claim to truly know the suffering that has been endured, but my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Iran."

"The time is now. Hold Tight! I stand with Iran. Let their voices be heard," she concluded.

Fox News' Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.