Madonna declares 'I stand with Iran' as protesters face brutal regime crackdown

Pop star's Instagram post comes as Trump administration weighs military action to stop civilian slaughter

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Trump weighs military options amid Iran unrest as US moves assets to Middle East Video

Trump weighs military options amid Iran unrest as US moves assets to Middle East

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. John Teichert discusses what the U.S. deployment of additional military assets to the Middle East could mean for Iranian protesters on 'America Reports.'

Pop singer Madonna posted on Instagram Friday that she stands with Iran as the Iranian people protest Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"I cannot think of a more relevant phrase than this as we enter the year of the Fire Horse! As I reflect on my time in Morocco over the holidays I think of all the people in Iran who are fighting a much needed revolution and willing to die for what they believe in," the 67-year-old singer shared in an Instagram post.

Madonna on stage

Iconic pop singer Madonna posted on Instagram Friday that she stands with Iran as the Iranian people protest their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Getty Images)

Madonna’s comments came amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, and as the Iranian people rise up against Khamenei's brutal regime.

TRUMP CREDITS HALTED IRAN EXECUTIONS FOR HOLDING OFF MILITARY STRIKES

The protests stemmed from the cloistered Middle Eastern country's economic crisis, which has become increasingly dire as the value of the Rial, Iran's currency, has plummeted.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after casting his vote for the presidential runoff election on July 5, 2024, in Tehran, Iran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

The regime has cracked down hard on the protesters, with state-sanctioned killings estimated to be in the thousands. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency announced that 1,847 of the dead were protesters and 135 were members of Iran’s security forces. Other reports say the death toll is more than 3,000 people, Fox News Digital previously reported. 

EXILED IRANIAN CROWN PRINCE REVEALS 6-STEP PLAN TO EXERT PRESSURE ON TEHRAN'S REGIME

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been weighing military action to stop the slaughter of civilians. Iranian state television aired a vile threat against President Donald Trump earlier this week, referencing the 47th president's near assassination while on the campaign trail in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

As for whether military action is imminent, Trump remained noncommittal, reiterating that he is monitoring the situation.

Madonna wears white top hat and strums guitar at concert

Madonna was forced to reschedule her highly-anticipated Celebration World Tour after being hospitalized in an intensive care unit. (Elisabetta Villa)

TOP IRAN PRAYER LEADER WHO DUBBED PROTESTERS 'TRUMP'S SOLDIERS' CALLS FOR EXECUTIONS AMID ONGOING UNREST

Madonna explained further that she often takes her freedom for granted.

"We take so much for granted. Myself included. The freedom to travel the world. To wear what I want to wear. To ride a horse across the desert. To speak freely and not be silenced by punishment, torture, and possibly death. To sing. To dance. To choose my spiritual path, not someone else's. The women of Iran do not have this freedom. I stand with them. The people of Iran have not known freedom for centuries. I cannot claim to truly know the suffering that has been endured, but my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Iran."

"The time is now. Hold Tight! I stand with Iran. Let their voices be heard," she concluded.

