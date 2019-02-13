Fight over Cheez-Its leads to Georgia house arson: report

A man in Georgia allegedly locked his family inside a house and lit it on fire after his family argued about a square cheesy snack food.

Jeremy Lamar Wyatt, 32, was taken into custody after the incident, WGCL-TV reported.

MOTORCYCLE PASSENGER SPOTTED SHAVING LEGS WHILE IN TRAFFIC

Wyatt, his brother, and their 61-year-old mother were at the home in Lithonia when they reportedly started to argue over a box of Cheez-Its.

The man, reportedly drunk, "locked his brother and mother inside the home and began pouring gasoline on the front steps," according to the news station. He then allegedly lit the house on fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wyatt's brother got himself and their mom out safely, helping to lift the woman down from the second story of the house through a window.

Wyatt was reportedly charged with arson and criminal damage to property.