Felon charged in 9-year-old's train station death walks from blue city jail while awaiting trial: report

A Chicago man with a felony record who has been charged in connection with an Aug. 10 train station attack that left a 9-year-old boy dead was released from jail Monday while he awaits trial.

Michael Korosa, 52, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after Elijah Flores died during an attempted robbery gone wrong.

Flores was under the care of Jonah Soria, 22, at the time of his death. Soria was dating Flores' mother.

When the Green Line train pulled into a station, Soria pushed Flores onto the train platform before snatching money out of the hands of a man and taking off running, FOX 32 Chicago reported. Flores followed with the man and his friend, Korosa, in tow.

Soria reportedly picked Flores up and put him on his shoulders during the getaway attempt, since Flores could not keep up. At the top of a flight of stairs, Korosa caught up to Soria and Flores.

That's when Korosa allegedly hit Soria with a cane, causing Soria and Flores to plummet down the stairs. Flores hit his head on the pavement and Soria landed on top of him.

Soria then reportedly picked Flores up and boarded another train, where Flores became unresponsive. A bystander called 911 and Flores was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Korosa was arrested on Aug. 30. He also faces one count of felony aggravated battery on a transit employee stemming from the incident. However, he was released from custody on Monday while he awaits trial.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Korosa is a prior felon who served two years in prison for cutting a Walgreens security guard with a box cutter in 2020.

Unrelated to Flores' death, Korosa was arrested three days after the alleged train attack for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, jail records show.

Soria has not been charged in connection with Flores' death, but was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court in a retail theft and battery case in a different county.

It is unclear if Korosa has an attorney representing him. Fox News Digital reached out to the public defender's office and the Chicago Police Department.

On Monday, President Donald Trump warned that he would intervene to lower crime in Chicago.

"At least 54 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, 8 people were killed. The last two weekends were similar. Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far," he said on Truth Social. "Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"