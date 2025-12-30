Expand / Collapse search
Feds launch 'massive operation' in Minnesota amid fraud scandal

The Department of Homeland Security says it will 'root out this rampant fraud plaguing Minnesota'

Louis Casiano
Denaturalization calls mount in Minnesota fraud crackdown Video

Denaturalization calls mount in Minnesota fraud crackdown

CBP senior advisor Ron Vitiello weighs in as federal agents surge to Minnesota in a widening fraud case as Republicans call for deportations and possible denaturalization for those convicted.

Federal authorities are launching a "massive operation" in Minnesota on Tuesday to "identify, arrest, and remove criminals who are defrauding the American people," the Department of Homeland Security said. 

Federal agents question a man in Minneapolis

Homeland Security investigators were part of a large fraud investigation on Monday in Minneapolis following the release of a video over the weekend on alleged day care fraud.  (Department of Homeland Security)

"Our investigative agents are conducting a massive operation to identify, arrest, and remove criminals who are defrauding the American people. We will root out this rampant fraud plaguing Minnesota," the agency wrote on X. 

The announcement came a day after their agency said it had launched an operation to investigate fraud in the city after the release of a video by an independent journalist that questioned daycare centers in the area. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

