Walz slammed in wake of viral video that raises daycare funding questions: 'Needs to be held accountable'

Politicians took to social media Saturday to criticize Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after a viral video raised questions about a Minneapolis daycare center that allegedly received millions of dollars in state funding despite appearing largely inactive.

Responding to an X post highlighting allegations of Somali Medicaid fraud and voter fraud in the state, Vice President JD Vance described the situation as "a microcosm of the immigration fraud in our system."

"Politicians like it because they get power. Welfare cheats like it because they get rich," Vance wrote. "But it's a zero sum game, and they're stealing both money and political power from Minnesotans."

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., demanded Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz be "held accountable."

"Folks need to be arrested and prosecuted and the Governor of Minnesota needs to be held accountable," Lawler posted to X on Saturday. "Congress should hold a hearing immediately and start getting answers."

A 42-minute video posted to X and YouTube on Friday by independent reporter Nick Shirley shows Shirley and another man visiting several childcare centers in the blue state, including a location on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis.

The footage shows no visible activity at the site, which displays a misspelled sign that says "Quality Learing Center," even though the center is reportedly supposed to account for 99 children and received roughly $4 million in state funds.

Several other high-profile figures also weighed in on Shirley's video Saturday.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X, "If you haven’t watched this yet. Watch it. All of it. Understand that this is what journalists are supposed to do, but no one in the mainstream media will even bother to look let alone actually publish it. This is what they’re doing to your country with your tax dollars!!!"

Elon Musk shared similar concerns, accusing the "radical left" of exploiting government programs to bring in and retain immigrants to "win elections and turn America into a single-party state."

"The more you look at it, the more you will be horrified at what your tax money is doing and the fact that, if this is not reversed, your vote will mean nothing," Musk posted to X. "The most obvious case example is the Somali voting bloc in Minnesota, a state that historically had zero Somalis, electing Ilhan Omar to the US Congress."

A day earlier, Musk posted, "Prosecute [Tim Walz]."

The video went viral this week amid the burgeoning scandal enveloping the Walz administration that notably included at least $1 billion lost to alleged social services fraud largely tied to the Somali community in the Twin Cities.

A portion reportedly ended up in the hands of the Somali terror group Al-Shabab.

Lawler and Walz did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.