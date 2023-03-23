Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Feds announce major West Virginia drug bust, arrest 54 people

WV police seized cocaine, fentanyl, 18 firearms, $747,000 in cash

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23

A federal drug trafficking investigation in West Virginia has resulted in charges against 54 people and the seizure of more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said law enforcement also seized lesser amounts of cocaine and fentanyl along with 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.

The Feds announced a major drug bust Wednesday where they arrested 54 people in West Virginia.

Thompson said 30 of the suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury and the others are charged in state criminal complaints. Most of the suspects in the federal cases are Charleston residents. Two are from Detroit and one is from Waynesboro, Virginia.

Thompson called it the largest seizure of methamphetamine ever in West Virginia.