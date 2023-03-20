West Virginia state police superintendent resigns amid investigation

West Virginia's state police superintendent resigned Monday amid an investigation into unspecified allegations at the agency, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Justice planned to announce the appointment of an interim superintendent to replace Jan Cahill along with additional actions later Monday, the Republican governor said in a news release.

Responding to media questions last week, Justice said during his regular news briefing that the investigation into the State Police was near its conclusion. The governor did not specify what the allegations were.

Cahill has served under Justice since the governor took office in 2017. Cahill previously was the sheriff in Greenbrier County, where the governor has a home and owns the posh Greenbrier resort. Before that, Cahill spent 23 years with the State Police in a variety of roles. He started as a field trooper in 1989 and retired as troop commander captain in Beckley in 2012, the year he was elected to the first of two terms as sheriff.