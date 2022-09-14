Federal prosecutors in Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby case want witnesses excluded or trial delayed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to either exclude witness testimony or delay the trial in their case against Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Mosby has been charged on counts of perjury and making false mortgage applications, as she allegedly falsified mortgage documents to buy two vacation homes.

The Baltimore state's attorney has pleaded not guilty to the four-count indictment. The indictment alleges that Mosby claimed "adverse financial consequences" in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to withdraw $90,000 from a city retirement account.

Mosby is alleged to have used the money to place down payments on vacation homes in Florida.

However, despite allegedly claiming the "adverse financial consequences," Mosby's salary increased during the pandemic. In 2019, she made $141,450, and in 2020, that grew to $151,268.

According to the report, Mosby's attorneys plan to call Jerome Schmitt and Eric Forster to testify. Prosecutors say that Forster is going to testify that Mosby kept control over the Kissimmee, Florida,, property and also say that Schmitt will discuss the negative impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry.

Prosecutors say that they first heard about the defense's testimony on Sept. 9, but allege the defense should have informed them about the testimony by July 1.

Mosby lost her Democratic primary bid for re-election in July to Ivan Bates, who is a former Baltimore prosecutor and defense attorney.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.