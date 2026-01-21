Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis-St. Paul

Federal officials say anti-ICE agitators 'going after the dogs' following Minneapolis kennel incident

CBP K-9 named 'Dina' allegedly targeted by kennel employee who wrote 'ICE OUT' on her feed chart

Federal officials on Wednesday said a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) K-9 was allegedly targeted in Minneapolis amid ongoing anti-ICE activity, after an employee at a kennel wrote "ICE OUT" on the dog’s feed chart.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis are targeting CBP K-9s, including a K-9 named "Dina."

"At the kennel where K-9 Dina was staying, it was discovered that an employee had written "ICE OUT" on her feed chart," DHS wrote in a social media post. "THEY’RE EVEN GOING AFTER THE DOGS!"

CBP K-9 Dina.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said an anti-ICE agitator targeted CBP K-9 "Dina." (@DHSgov via X)

It is unclear which kennel Dina was staying at, and what the alleged employee responsible's current employment status is.

Tensions flared in the blue city after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot Jan. 7 by an ICE agent while allegedly blocking an operation in Minneapolis and driving toward an agent.

Photo of dog feed sheet

A photo of the feed sheet appears to have "ICE OUT" written on the top left of the page. (@DHSgov via X)

Amid escalating protests, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Saturday that, at Gov. Tim Walz’s direction, the state's National Guard was mobilized and staging to support local law enforcement and emergency management agencies.

Guardsmen have not yet been deployed to city streets but are ready to help support public safety, according to state officials.

People march during a protest after the killing of Renee Nicole Good.

Anti-ICE agitators have become increasingly violent toward federal agents, according to DHS. (Getty Images)

A senior U.S. official later confirmed to Fox News the military is preparing 1,500 troops for potential deployment to Minnesota, following President Donald Trump's threat to invoke the Insurrection Act to crack down on anti-ICE agitators.

