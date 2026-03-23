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Washington DC

Federal officer in critical condition after DC shooting as authorities search for answers

The DC Police Union confirmed the shooting and said officers are sending prayers for the injured officer and their family

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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A United States Park Police officer was shot in Southeast Washington, D.C., the D.C. Police Union confirmed Monday.

"We can confirm that a member of US Park Police was shot in the 5000 blk of Queens Stroll Place SE," the union posted on X. "The officer was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. We’re all sending prayers for the officer and @1791FOP at this time."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for additional information.

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Authorities shut down multiple blocks in the area, restricting both vehicle and pedestrian access as police responded to the incident, FOX 5 in D.C. reported.

The closures include areas along Benning Road SE as well as nearby residential streets, including the 5000 through 5100 block of Queens Stroll Place SE and the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE.

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Members of DEA patrol on M Street in Georgetown on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC.   (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Officials said no vehicular or pedestrian traffic is allowed in the affected zones and are urging the public to avoid the area and follow police directions. Closures remain subject to change.

The station also reported a heavy law enforcement presence remains as investigators work to determine what led to the shooting.

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FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that he is praying for the injured officer.

"Praying for the Park Police officer shot in Washington, D.C. The FBI is actively supporting the investigation alongside our law enforcement partners and will bring those responsible to justice," Patel wrote.

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"We will provide updates as we are able - please keep the officer and their family in your prayers," he added.

This is a developing story.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
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