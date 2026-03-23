Federal officer in critical condition after DC shooting as authorities search for answers

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A United States Park Police officer was shot in Southeast Washington, D.C., the D.C. Police Union confirmed Monday.

"We can confirm that a member of US Park Police was shot in the 5000 blk of Queens Stroll Place SE," the union posted on X. "The officer was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. We’re all sending prayers for the officer and @1791FOP at this time."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for additional information.

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Authorities shut down multiple blocks in the area, restricting both vehicle and pedestrian access as police responded to the incident, FOX 5 in D.C. reported.

The closures include areas along Benning Road SE as well as nearby residential streets, including the 5000 through 5100 block of Queens Stroll Place SE and the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE.

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Officials said no vehicular or pedestrian traffic is allowed in the affected zones and are urging the public to avoid the area and follow police directions. Closures remain subject to change.

The station also reported a heavy law enforcement presence remains as investigators work to determine what led to the shooting.

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FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that he is praying for the injured officer.

"Praying for the Park Police officer shot in Washington, D.C. The FBI is actively supporting the investigation alongside our law enforcement partners and will bring those responsible to justice," Patel wrote.

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"We will provide updates as we are able - please keep the officer and their family in your prayers," he added.

This is a developing story.