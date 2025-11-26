Expand / Collapse search
White House

White House blasts MS NOW correspondent's 'beyond sick' reaction to DC shooting of National Guardsmen

Ken Dilanian went viral for saying some "might object" to military presence in American cities

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
MS NOW reporter says some 'might object' to National Guard in cities after DC shooting Video

MS NOW reporter says some 'might object' to National Guard in cities after DC shooting

MS NOW correspondent Ken Dilanian went viral for saying some Americans "might object" to National Guard presence in cities following the DC shooting.

The White House is taking aim at MS NOW correspondent Ken Dilanian over his initial reaction to Wednesday's shooting of National Guard troops in Washington D.C. 

Dilanian appeared during the network's breaking news coverage and was asked about the environment in D.C. since President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard earlier this year. He responded by noting how the National Guard's presence has been normalized, and it was no longer seen as controversial after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser embraced the deployment. 

He then pivoted to the political climate around the country. 

"Of course, you know, there's so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ICE, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks," Dilanian told MS NOW's Katy Tur. "And so there's — you don't know — people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened."

2 NATIONAL GUARDSMEN CRITICALLY WOUNDED IN ‘TARGETED SHOOTING’ BLOCKS FROM WHITE HOUSE

Ken Dilanian on MS NOW

MS NOW correspondent Ken Dilanian was slammed by critics for his commentary about the shooting of National Guardsmen in Washington D.C. (Screenshot/MS NOW)

Tur and Dilanian also questioned the legality of the National Guard deployment in D.C., citing a federal judge's ruling that it was unlawful, which the Trump administration is appealing. 

The White House's rapid response team slammed Dilanian's comments on social media

"@KDilanianMSNOW, two heroes were just shot protecting our nation’s capital — and this is your takeaway?" the White House wrote on X.

"Democrats have relentlessly demonized these Patriots, calling them ‘illegal’ and even suggesting THEY might start shooting Americans. Get help. You are beyond sick," the White House added.

WHITE HOUSE CALLS MS NOW STORY ABOUT TRUMP CONSIDERING FIRING KASH PATEL ‘COMPLETELY MADE UP’

National Guard DC shooting

Law-enforcement officers secure the area after a shooting in downtown Washington, on Nov.26, 2025. Police said they had detained a suspect after two National Guard troops were shot blocks away from the White House. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

MSNBC TO MS NOW: WHAT'S BEHIND THE NETWORK'S BRANDING MAKEOVER?

Other critics slammed the MS NOW correspondent.

"MS NOW is about to have to rebrand again. This is truly disgusting," Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet reacted.

"How about blaming the murderer," former ESPN reporter Ed Werder suggested.

"Ken Dilanian is a disgusting individual," Red State writer Bonchie posted.

A spokesperson for MS NOW declined to comment. 

Two National Guardsmen are in critical condition in what authorities call a targeted attack just blocks away from the White House. The gunman, identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is in custody and is being treated for injuries. 

U.S. Marshals and National Guard troops are seen after two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. Marshals and National Guard troops are seen after two National Guard soldiers were shot in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

